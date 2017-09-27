Emanuel AME pastor to speak on race relations at USC upstate

By Published:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – The senior pastor of South Carolina’s Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church will deliver a talk on race relations at the University of South Carolina Upstate.

The Greenville News reports Rev. Eric Manning is scheduled to speak Thursday on how the July 2015 massacre at the oldest African Methodist Episcopal church in the South provided an impetus to improve race relations and mutual understanding between blacks and whites.

Charleston’s Mother Emanuel is where nine people were shot and killed by white supremacist Dylann Roof at a bible study.

USC Upstate associate professor of English and director of English composition Monika Shehi says Manning’s keynote address ties into this year’s assigned reading for first years, “The Fire Next Time” by Jesmyn Ward.

The event is free and open to the public.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s