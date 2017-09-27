Dr. Jill Biden visits Charleston to discuss early childhood education

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The former Second Lady of the United States is visiting the Lowcountry Wednesday morning.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman joined Biden to discuss early childhood education and Save the Children’s work in South Carolina.

She is the Board Chair of Save the Children organization.

Tecklenburg and Spearman spoke at a breakfast at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Suites – Charleston Historic District early Wednesday prior to a board of director’s meeting that Save the Children is holding this week in Charleston.

Save the Children has worked in South Carolina since 2003 and currently partners with 15 schools in five counties to deliver programs to more than 5,500 children.