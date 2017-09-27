1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Santee

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a deadly shooting, Tuesday night.

Authorities responded to a home in Santee on September 26 night following reports of a shooting.

Witnesses report hearing several gunshots coming from a home in the 9300 block on Old Number Six Road at around 10:30 p.m.

Police found three males with what appeared to be gunshot wounds laying on the ground in the back yard.

Of those three, a 24-year-old man was dead. The remaining two were airlifted to undisclosed hospitals.

If you have any information, call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

