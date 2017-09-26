Trial delayed for kidnapping suspect, Gloria Williams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCBD) — During a hearing for Gloria Williams today, the attorney for 51 year old Gloria Williams asked the judge for a continuance in the trial. She said she needed more time to go through discovery materials given by the prosecution.

The jury selection, scheduled for November 13th has been delayed until February 12th. A pretrial is still on the court docket for November.

Authorities say Williams stole Kamiyah Mobley from a Jacksonville hospital days after she was born on July 10, 1998. She raised her in Walterboro under the name of Alexis Manigo. They were found in January after tips led investigators to South Carolina.

Williams been in jail in Duval County, Florida since her January 13 arrest for kidnapping charges and faces life in prison if convicted.