Tractor trailer accident on I-26 EB near Ridgeville forces lane closure

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel are working an accident on I-26 near Ridgeville involving a tractor-trailer

We’re told the left lane of I-26 EB at the 185-mile marker is blocked as crews work to clear crash scene from the median.

Authorities ask that you expect delays and find an alternate route if possible.

I-26 EB 185 MM left lane blocked as crews work to clear crash scene from the median. Expect delays and seek alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/v2kzI2y4s6 — Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) September 26, 2017

