Tractor trailer accident on I-26 EB near Ridgeville forces lane closure

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel are working an accident on I-26 near Ridgeville involving a tractor-trailer

We’re told the left lane of I-26 EB at the 185-mile marker is blocked as crews work to clear crash scene from the median.

Authorities ask that you expect delays and find an alternate route if possible.

