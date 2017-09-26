Tractor trailer accident on I-26 EB near Ridgeville forces lane closure
Tractor trailer accident on I-26 EB near Ridgeville forces lane closure x
Latest Galleries
-
Shooting
-
Show your Pet some Love!
-
Puppies 2
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel are working an accident on I-26 near Ridgeville involving a tractor-trailer
We’re told the left lane of I-26 EB at the 185-mile marker is blocked as crews work to clear crash scene from the median.
Authorities ask that you expect delays and find an alternate route if possible.
Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.