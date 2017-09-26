Student found with gun at North Charleston High School

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A North Charleston high school student is facing charges after he was found with a gun on school property, Tuesday morning

Kenneth Daquan McCoy, 18, of North Charleston is charged with carrying weapons on school grounds and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Officials say a student told School Resource Officers at North Charleston High School that the teenager was seen on campus with a weapon.

We’re told when officers located him, he tried to run away but was caught immediately.

The gun was found inside of his waistband.

The Charleston County School District issued the following statement:

Staff at North Charleston High School received a report this morning that a student may have had a weapon in his possession. The student was subsequently searched and found to have a handgun. The school resource officer immediately took the student into custody. As our district has stated before, actions like this one will not be tolerated, and per federal law and the Charleston County School District Student Code of Conduct, the student faces up to an expulsion of no less than 365 days. As a reminder, CCSD currently uses several methods to detect and deter contraband. That includes the use of metal detectors in certain applications throughout the district, including when searches are conducted based on specific reasonable suspicion or random weapons screenings.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.