State police confirm probe of failed nuke plant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – State police have opened a probe into possible criminality on behalf of one of the co-owners of a failed South Carolina nuclear project.

State Law Enforcement Division spokeswoman Kathryn Richardson told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the agency had opened an investigation in response to a request from lawmakers including House Speaker Jay Lucas.

Lucas and others on Monday asked SLED to look into “potential criminality” on behalf of SCANA and its chief subsidiary, South Carolina Electric & Gas Co.

SCE&G and state-owned utility Santee Cooper earlier this summer scuttled the construction of two new nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station, putting 6,000 people out of work. Federal authorities have subpoenaed documents from both companies, and a half-dozen lawsuits are pending.