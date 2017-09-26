SC to launch recreational shellfish season

By Published:
FILE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The season for recreational harvest of shellfish in South Carolina’s coastal waters is set to begin.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources said the season will open one-half hour before official sunrise on Sunday, Oct. 15, and continue through May 15, 2018, unless conditions warrant extending or shortening the season.

Officials said in a news release that the recreational season opening has been delayed for two weeks due to water quality impacts from Hurricane Irma. When the season opens, harvesters are urged to check with the S.C. Department of Health & Environmental Control to verify whether any closures remain in effect.

SCDNR manages 20 public shellfish grounds and 13 state shellfish grounds exclusively for recreational gathering. An additional 53 state shellfish grounds are managed for recreational and commercial harvest.

