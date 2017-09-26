Public hearing for ratepayer protection committee set for Tuesday

FILe - In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a cap for a containment building for the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station is shown near Jenkinsville, S.C., during a media tour of the facility. South Carolina’s utilities are abandoning two partly-built nuclear reactors. And they want permission to charge customers another $5 billion to cover their costs. An environmentalist says that money could have gone to renewable energy. Others say nuclear is key to cooling the planet and won’t exist if the federal government doesn’t finance it. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Columbia, SC (WCBD) –  A public hearing is set for Tuesday morning in Columbia surrounding the failed nuclear reactor project in Jenkinsville.

The House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee is holding that hearing at the statehouse and they are welcoming testimony from ratepayers and anyone else interested in sharing their story.

The committee was formed in August after the VC Summer Nuclear project being built by SCE&G and Santee Cooper was canceled.

The group is now working to study the issue and determine the best way to move forward in the interest of the state’s ratepayers.

South Carolina residents have paid more than $2 Billion dollars as a result of the nine rate increases to fund the plant.

The hearing is set to start at 10:30 a.m.

 

