NCAA assistant basketball coaches charged in corruption scheme

From left to right: From left, Tony Bland, Emanuel Richardson, Lamont Evans and Chuck Person.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The FBI arrested 10 Division-1 NCAA assistant and associate basketball coaches Tuesday morning, NBC News reports. Business associates of major sports apparel providers also face charges.

Federal prosecutors in New York announced the corruption charges, with arrests made Monday night.

Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State University, Chuck Person of Auburn University, Tony Bland of the University of Southern California and Emanuel Richardson of the University of Arizona are all among those charged.

Court documents show the U.S. Attorney and FBI have been investigating the criminal influence of money on coaches and players since 2015.

The U.S. Attorney is set to give a news conference at noon ET with more details.

