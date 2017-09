MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Chapter of the South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation and Friendship A.M.E. Church will host a Town of Mt. Pleasant Mayoral Political Forum.

The event will take place Thursday, September 28 at 7 p.m. at Friendship A.M.E. Church in Mount Pleasant.

A second forum for candidates running for town council will be held on Thursday, October 5 at 7 p.m. at Friendship A.M.E.