RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For National Coffee Day, which is Friday, Sheetz and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts are offering free coffee.

Sheetz’s Coffee Day offer is a free Pumpkin Pie Latte of any size to all customers who order through the Sheetz app.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is turning National Coffee Day into National Coffee Weekend, offering free coffee until Sunday.

Customers can enjoy any sized hot brewed or small iced premium blend coffee at participating Krispy Kreme shops.