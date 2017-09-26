Hazmat spill on I-26 forces lane closure

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel are responding to a reported Hazmat spill on Interstate 26.

Details are limited but according to a tweet from Dorchester County Government, the right lane on I-26 Eastbound at Mile Marker 185 is closed following a motor vehicle accident with a hazmat spill.

Right lane closed on I-26 Eastbound at Mile Marker 185 due to a motor vehicle accident w/ HAZMAT spill. Public Safety crews are on-scene. pic.twitter.com/pHOPgUQvKR — Dorchester County (@DorchesterSCGov) September 26, 2017

We are working to learn more details from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Drive Time Traffic