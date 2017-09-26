Graham defends McCain vote against health bill

By Published:
Lindsey Graham, John Cornyn, John Barrasso, Bill Cassidy, Mitch McConnell, John Thune
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., joined by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters as he pushes a last-ditch effort to uproot former President Barack Obama's health care law, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is defending his friend, GOP Sen. John McCain, against criticism from President Donald Trump.

McCain, who decisively voted against a GOP health care bill in July, is opposed to the latest, last-ditch version sponsored by Graham and Sen. Bill Cassidy.

Trump took to Twitter Monday night to lash out at McCain, highlighting the multiple times McCain talked about repeal and replace of Barack Obama’s health care law.

Asked during a CNN debate Monday night about Trump’s tweet, Graham says McCain was willing to die for his country and he can vote any way he wants. McCain was a Navy pilot whose plane was shot down over Vietnam. He spent five and a half years as a prisoner of war.

