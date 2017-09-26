Florence man douses wife with gasoline, sets her on fire, deputies say

Florence County investigators are searching for Charles Durell Nethercutt for the attempted murder of his wife.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence County deputies are searching for a man they say poured gasoline on his wife and set her on fire.

According to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking for 32-year-old Charles Durell Nethercutt, of Florence. A warrant for attempted murder was issued for Nethercutt after he allegedly tried to kill his wife. Deputies say Nethercutt poured gasoline on his wife and set her on fire on Sept. 19.

The victim suffered server burns over a large portion of her body and was transported for treatment, Major Nunn confirms.

Nethercutt is described as an African American man, approximately 6′ tall, weighing about 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say Nethercutt has tattoos on both arms and his last known address is off of Longfellow Drive in Florence.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nethercutt is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 317 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

