Dorchester County could benefit from Volvo’s expansion announcement

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County could benefit from Volvo’s recent announcement to expand its Berkeley County facility.

Dorchester County Economic Development says the announcement is great for the county because it is just a few miles away from the company’s Ridgeville plant across I-26.

On the Dorchester County side of the highway is the new Ridgeville Industrial Campus that John Truluck, the director of Dorchester County Economic Development, hopes will attract businesses that could work with Volvo.

“You know we’ve got an industrial park,” said Truluck. “A new industrial park of roughly a thousand acres right across I-26. So we hope it will attract some of their suppliers in there and certainly those folks will be living and shopping and hopefully doing a lot of business with our Dorchester County companies.”

Another benefit to the county is that residents have the opportunity to take advantage of new job opportunities both from Volvo and potentially from people who may change jobs.

“Any time you bring in higher-paying jobs it raises the income level of those folks and also creates lift within the economy. So they may leave some jobs that they are in but that creates room for others to move up that may be in other careers,” said Truluck.

Volvo has not worked directly with Dorchester County Economic Development but the company has done some community outreach in the county.