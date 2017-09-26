Death Row inmates transferred from Lowcountry to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Death Row inmates were transferred from Lieber Correctional Institute to Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia on Tuesday, September 26, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

“Transferring these inmates to Kirkland Correctional Institute will help the department because of resources in Columbia,” said Director Bryan Stirling. “This will also help with staffing issues at Lieber Correctional Institute.”

The director went on to thank the Corrections staff, state police and Highway Patrol for assisting in the move.

South Carolina’s death chamber is at a different maximum-security prison in Columbia. Death row inmates were moved from Columbia to Lieber in the 1990s. The agency’s director at the time said it was difficult for staff who interacted with inmates on a daily basis to assist in carrying out executions.

Online records show 35 inmates are currently housed on South Carolina’s death row.

