MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (September 26, 2017) – The David Simons Jr. Community Dock will soon close, according to Town of Mount Pleasant.

The dock will be closed from Monday, October 2 through Wednesday, November 1.

Officials say the closure is to replace the dock’s deck boards and handrails.

The project is located 4th Street and 4th Avenue. It “provides stunning march vistas and outstanding recreational opportunities,” according to a news release.