Charleston Police to hold active shooter awareness sessions

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – This week, the City of Charleston Police Department will hold two sessions to help area business be aware and know what to do if they ever have to encounter an active shooter.

The first session will begin Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at the Charleston Museum located on Meeting Street.

The sessions will cover recommendations from the police department, they will also focus on prevention and how to respond if an incident does happen.

According to the police department the sessions will include a presentation and a question and answer segment, it’s all expected to last for an hour.

Another session will be held Wednesday September 27th at the same time and place.