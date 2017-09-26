Charleston Police search for runaway teengaer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager.

India Coleman, 16, left her home on September 21 and has not returned home.

She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, multicolored tank top, flip flops with red and black braids in a bun hairstyle.

Coleman is described as an African American female, standing at 5’8, weighing 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She is a known habitual runaway.

“India frequents the downtown Charleston area and also North Charleston area,” according to police.

If you have any information, contact Detective M F Magwood at the Charleston Police Department or the on-duty Central Detective at 843-743-7200.

