CARTA launches new real-time mobile app, texting service

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority announced a partnership with Transit, the premier public transportation mobile app.

Riders will now be able to navigate the Charleston area with accurate real-time predictions, simple trip planning, step-by-step navigation, service disruption notifications, and departure and stop reminders – and it’s all presented in a clear, bold interface.

“This app is a key tool in the rider experience and is the first of several digital steps we’ll be taking this fall to make CARTA more appealing,” said CARTA Board of Directors Chairman Mike Seekings. “Better technology is helping us lay the foundation for long-term, successful public transportation in the Lowcountry.” Transit is available for free download in the Google Play and the App Store. Read Transit 101 for tips and tricks on how to use the app.

For riders without smartphones or Internet service, CARTA also introduced new SMS texting and phone service. Customers can call or text (843) 202-4410 and provide the stop number of their choice, which can be found on signs at bus stops. An automated system will then relay the next two real-time arrivals for each route servicing the selected stop.

“We’re sensitive to the fact that not everyone has a smartphone and we want to provide as many options as possible for all of our riders,” Seekings said.

In the coming weeks, CARTA will also roll out a new website and an online payment system that will be connected to onboard fare boxes. The transit system, meanwhile, continues to collect data from recently installed Automatic Passenger Counters that it plans to use in the deployment of future service. New shelters and buses are planned in the months ahead, as well.

KEY FEATURES OF “TRANSIT”

Know when the next bus is arriving with real-time predictions.

Plan A-to-B trips with ease.

See exactly where buses are on the map in real-time.

Launch GO for step-by-step navigation when on an unfamiliar route.

Receive departure alarms and stop notifications as well as prompts to pick up the pace in GO.

View schedules and route itineraries. Even offline.

Check ETAs for the closest Uber and request a ride.