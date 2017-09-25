Volvo plant expansion to create 1,900 jobs

On Monday, Swedish car manufacturer Volvo revealed its plan to expand its manufacturing facility in Berkeley County.

The move brings the company’s total investment in the Palmetto State to more than $1 billion.

“In just the past two years, Volvo Cars has proven to be an exemplary South Carolina company that is committed to our state and to its community,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We couldn’t be prouder that such a tremendous company has decided to invest in our people further and create more jobs for hardworking, deserving South Carolinians that we know will produce results.”

The expansion will create more than 1,900 new jobs and brings the total number of new Volvo jobs to 3,900.

Ina addition to its all-new S60 sedan, Volvo plans to build its next generation XC90 SUV in Ridgeville.

The expansion should be complete by 2021. The state plans to request $46 million in bonds to offset the cost of infrastructure improvements.