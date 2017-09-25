Top 7 Dirty Food Habits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- When you eat, just how much bacteria is on the food? Clemson Food Safety Professor, Paul Dawson, studied seven common habits that spread the most bacteria.

All week, News 2 is breaking down those habits. Here’s a look at the first two.

Blowing out Birthday Candles

We all know how the tradition goes: light the candles, make a wish, and blow them out. But as you lean over that cake, how much bacteria are you actually spreading to your friends?

Clemson Extension Food Safety Agent, Chad Carter says, “They found that there was about 15 times more bacteria on a cake where the candles were blown out.”

But that doesn’t mean you need to completely change your birthday habits.

Carter says, “We’ve been blowing out candles all our lives on cakes going to other people’s parties, so this isn’t something we should necessarily stop, but something that we need to be aware of. So if your kid is sick, maybe give them a smaller cake and have them blow that out, and then serve a larger cake or cupcakes to somebody else.”

Beer Pong

Every time that ping pong ball rolls onto the ground, it’s picking up bacteria.

Carter says, “One ping pong ball from an outside game had almost three million bacteria on it.”

And how much of that bacteria ends up in your cup?

He says, “It had a 100% transfer rate. So all the bacteria that was on the ping pong ball made it into the beer. And there’s not really enough alcohol in that beer to kill that bacteria.”

The solution: fill the cups with water.

Carter says, “Have a separate glass of beer to drink because you’re drinking all that bacteria.”

