Remains of baby found in Socastee to have died in mid-July

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Authorities say they have found what they believe to be the remains of a baby reported missing last week.

According to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the remains of child were found in the Socastee area on Saturday, September 23.

Fowler said the victim died on or about July 15 of this year at an unknown time and the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

The remains were sent to Charleston to determine the exact cause of death.

The baby was reported missing as an 11-month-old baby and the remains found were of a 9-month-old, Captain Joey Crosby said additional examination and testing will be needed to validate that belief.

The mother of the missing 11-month-old baby from Myrtle Beach, Ladasha Harriett and her boyfriend Daquan Simmons have been arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse.

Myrtle Beach Police began investigating this case after receiving information concerning the disappearance of the 11-month-old, police did report they had suspected foul play in this case.

Captain Crosby posted a video to the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page asking anyone with more information to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.