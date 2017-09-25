NFL players protest following comments from President Trump

The Associated Press/ CNN Published: Updated:
Member of the Washington Redskins stand arm in arm during the playing of the National Anthem before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Landover, Md., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

(AP/CNN) -The National Football League responded Sunday to the President’s Calls to punish players who protest during the national anthem.

At least 200 players took a knee, sat down, stretched or prayed during the national anthem after the President’s comments, it happened at more than one dozen of the football games played Sunday.

The campaign initially started last year with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, last week only six players protested during the national anthem.

Officials like the League Commissioner, the owners of several teams and athletes have spoken out on the President’s controversial remarks.

 

 

 

 

 

 

