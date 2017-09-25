National effort happening this week to help families in need with diapers

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – The national diaper bank network is working to get diapers to families in need.

September 25th through October 2nd is diaper need awareness week.

There are several ways to help families in need receive diapers.

One way is to visit a diaper bank and donate a box of diapers, the closest diaper bank to the Lowcountry is in Columbia.

That location will have a grand opening this week, click here to visit the website.

Another way to help out is to visit this website and make a donation, every dollar that is donated buys six diapers at wholesale.