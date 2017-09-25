Locals fret trying to reach loved ones in Puerto Rico following Maria

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WBCD) – Lina Negron tried to call her relatives, who live in Puerto Rico, almost hourly after Hurricane Maria hit on Wednesday.

Living in Goose Creek but raised on the island, a large number of Negron’s family members still live in the Caribbean.

Her persistence paid off and finally she connected with her family late last night after five days passed without any word. The call brought relief as all 30 of Negron’s relatives were unharmed following the natural disaster that devastated Puerto Rico.

“All they said was keep us in your prayers. It was a huge relief,” Negron said. “I mean to not know anything made us all stressed out.”

Communicating with anyone on the island is very difficult as much of Puerto Rico remains without power. There also are few basic supplies and much of the island’s infrastructure is wiped out. The storm has made it a challenge to send or receive text messages, emails or phone calls to loved ones living on the island.

Negron had not heard from her family in Puerto Rico since Tuesday. This includes some of her in-laws, cousins, aunts and uncles.

“That’s all we needed to know, that they were safe,” Negron said. “That confirmation was all that we wanted.”

The phone call lasted two-minutes, but it was enough to account for her relatives she spent days agonizing over while praying for their safety. Now she worries about how long it will take Puerto Rico to recover, and her family reports they are without electricity but do have running water and there is only minor damage to their homes.