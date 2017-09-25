Announcement planned for Volvo in Berkeley County, Governor to attend

Related Coverage Volvo already looking to expand in Berkeley County

Berkeley County, SC (WCBD) – Monday morning an economic announcement will be held regarding the Volvo plant coming to Berkeley County.

Governor Henry Mcmaster is expected to speak at the announcement, that event is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. at the facility in Ridgeville.

Last week it was announced that Volvo is planning an expansion ahead of the plant opening.

The expansion includes 1,900 new jobs and a second production line.

Production is expected to begin at the plant in the Fall of 2018.

