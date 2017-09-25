Announcement planned for Volvo in Berkeley County, Governor to attend

By Published: Updated:

Berkeley County, SC (WCBD) – Monday morning an economic announcement will be held regarding the Volvo plant coming to Berkeley County.

Governor Henry Mcmaster is expected to speak at the announcement, that event is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. at the facility in Ridgeville.

Last week it was announced that Volvo is planning an expansion ahead of the plant opening.

The expansion includes 1,900 new jobs and a second production line.

Production is expected to begin at the plant in the Fall of 2018.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s