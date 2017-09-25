3 teen arrested after grandmother was shot in Goose Creek

Goose Creek investigators have arrested three people for the September 21st shooting of 79 year-old Joan Dixon on Pecan Grove Avenue.

Dixon was shot in front of her home. Police tell us the victim’s grandson returned fire at the suspect’s vehicle.

17 year old Dequian Dawson, a Goose Creek High student, 18 year old Joshua Smith and 19 year old Christopher Burnell are all facing several counts of attempted murder

Investigators are continuing to attempt to identify a reported fourth suspect that may have been in the suspect vehicle.

Police tell us Ms. Dixon’s condition is improving.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information about this case to contact GCPD at (843) 572-4300 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.