Three people injured in early morning Walterboro shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)–According to the Walterboro Police Department, three people were shot Saturday night in Walterboro.

At 9 p.m. Walterboro Police Department responded to the 100 block of Crosby Street in reference to a shooting that just occurred.

According to police, officers met with three victims, who stated they were on Crosby Street when an unknown suspect from an unknown location shot and hit all three victims.

Colleton County Fire Rescue also responded and all three victims were transported to Colleton Medical. This incident is still considered under investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Walterboro Police Department at 843-549-1811.

