MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- After a year hiatus, the Halloween-themed event, “Fright Night”, returns to Boone Hall Plantation (2434 North Highway 17, Mt Pleasant). There are four main attractions: the Cemetery of Lost Souls, The Crypt, the Wicked Woods Haunted Hayride, and the 4D experience, The Gateway. Fright Night starts on Friday, September 29th and runs through Tuesday, October 31st. This event is recommended for ages thirteen and up. Tickets are $33. For more information including exact dates and times, click here.

