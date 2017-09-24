Fright Night returns to Boone Hall Plantation

By Published:

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- After a year hiatus, the Halloween-themed event, “Fright Night”, returns to Boone Hall Plantation (2434 North Highway 17, Mt Pleasant). There are four main attractions: the Cemetery of Lost Souls, The Crypt, the Wicked Woods Haunted Hayride, and the 4D experience, The Gateway. Fright Night starts on Friday, September 29th and runs through Tuesday, October 31st. This event is recommended for ages thirteen and up. Tickets are $33. For more information including exact dates and times, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s