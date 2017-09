COLUMBIA–When was the last time you did something for the first time? Well for USC kicker and Wando High School graduate Parker White, today was a big day of firsts.

White came into the day 0-2 in his career as the South Carolina kicker, and after missing another to open the game against Louisiana Tech things weren’t looking so bright. Down by two points with the game on the on the line Parker delivered.

His first career make from 31 yards out gave USC a 17-16 win over Louisiana Tech.