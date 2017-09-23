Volunteers repairing home in Ladson again after Irma flooding

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several homes across the Lowcountry have been damaged many times by flood waters in recent years but one family in Ladson has not been able to live in their home since it flooded in 2015. It was once again damaged during Tropical Storm Irma.

The flooding happened initially happened during the historic rains in 2015, then again during Hurricane Matthew and weeks ago it was flooded on the left side of the house when Irma impacted the Charleston region.

Volunteers with the Disaster Recovery Network of South Carolina and AmeriCorps have been working on the home since the initial damage. Now they are trying to flood proof it by putting down pressure treated boards and insulation that can better withstand flooding.

Forest Lurz, a member from AmeriCorps team Delta 6, hopes that the team can finally finish the work and get the family back in their home.

“It’s frustrating for me but I don’t have to live here,” said Lurz. “I imagine it’s way more frustrating for someone who is trying to live here and they haven’t live in this house since the first time it flooded a couple years ago so I just feel good knowing that we’re doing the best that we can to get them back in this house.”

The volunteers plan to continue work on the house for the next few weeks and are aiming to have the work done by mid-October.

The Disaster Recovery Network is working on several projects throughout the Lowcountry and is looking for volunteers. The organization can contacted via their Facebook page or by calling (843) 419-7823.