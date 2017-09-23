Teal Diva raises awareness about ovarian cancer

By Published:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Ovarian cancer impacts more than 20,000 women every year and the key to treating the disease is early detection. The disease affects women of all ages and there is currently no screening test. The Teal Diva 5K aims to raise awareness about this disease while remembering those who have lost their lives battling ovarian cancer and other gynecological cancers.

The 5K is on Saturday, September 30th at 9:30 AM at Wannamaker Park in North Charleston. Teal costumes, wigs, tutus, and other costumes are encouraged. To donate or register, click here.

 

