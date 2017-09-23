Joe Biden celebrates NAACP Charleston branch’s 100th anniversary

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Former Vice President Joe Biden is visiting the Lowcountry this weekend.

Biden will be giving the keynote address at the Centennial Charleston Branch Freedom Fund dinner. The dinner will be taking place Saturday night at the Charleston Gilliard Center.

According to the NAACP, the Freedom Fund Dinner is an annual fundraiser for civil and human rights efforts here in the Charleston area.

The NAACP Charleston branch is the oldest in the state of South Carolina.

Tickets to the event are sold out.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s