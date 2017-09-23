Joe Biden celebrates NAACP Charleston branch’s 100th anniversary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Former Vice President Joe Biden is visiting the Lowcountry this weekend.

Biden will be giving the keynote address at the Centennial Charleston Branch Freedom Fund dinner. The dinner will be taking place Saturday night at the Charleston Gilliard Center.

According to the NAACP, the Freedom Fund Dinner is an annual fundraiser for civil and human rights efforts here in the Charleston area.

The NAACP Charleston branch is the oldest in the state of South Carolina.

Tickets to the event are sold out.