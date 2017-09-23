Calling all photographers for Fort Moultrie photo contest

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Fort Moultrie is running a photo contest through Saturday, October 7th, 2017. Amateur or professional photographers can submit up to five photos of Fort Moultrie and the Park Superintendent will choose the top four. After that, the community can vote on their favorite image on social media, or in person from October 14-24. The photographer with the most votes will win a 2018 Fort Moultrie annual pass, which will feature the winning image.

Submitted images must be high resolution- 300 dpi or higher, and represent the cultural and/or history of Fort Moultrie. Both professional and non-professional images will be accepted. Images not meeting use requirements will not be considered. Photo submissions should be emailed to fosu_information@nps.gov with the subject line Fort Moultrie Annual Pass Contest 2018. Please be sure to include your name, contact phone, email, and address. The winning photographer must give the National Park Service permission to use the winning image on the pass and promotion materials in support of the park programming.