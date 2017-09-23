Boil water notice issued for Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- The Folly Beach Utilities Department and DHEC have issued a boil water advisory for a portion of homes along the waterfront. The advisory goes from 1703 to 1744 East Ashley Avenue, including Summer Place Lane. Water should be boiled for one minute prior to drinking or cooking. Any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes. The Utilities Department is working to correct the problem and will notify impacted customers when the advisory is lifted.

