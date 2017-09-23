9/11 Memorial Hockey Game

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- More than 400 first responders died during the terror attacks on September 11, 2001. In honor of those fallen heroes, a memorial hockey game is happening on Saturday, September 23rd at 5:30 PM at the Carolina Ice Palace (7665 Northwoods Blvd. North Charleston). The Charleston Enforcers will play against the Charleston Firefighters. Proceeds from the event will go toward the Fraternal Order of Police and Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team. A $5 donation is requested at the door, children 18 and under are free.

Advertisement