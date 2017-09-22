That’s so rad! Here’s how to trigger Facebook’s latest Easter egg

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Facebook has added another fun little Easter egg.

The latest is the word rad. If you type the word in the comments and hit post on Facebook, you’re quickly greeted with several thumb-up emojis rocketing across the screen, leaving pink trails in their wake.

The rockets are actived by both the words rad and radness, and its just one of a few fun little animations you can trigger on the social media platform.

You can get greeted by balloons and confetti by typing and posting congrats or congratulations. You can also get hearts by typing xo, xoxo, or xoxoxo.

Earlier this year, Facebook celebrated the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter by triggering animated magic when users shared the words Harry Potter, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin.