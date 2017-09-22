SC Attorney General to announce millions in grants to help crime victims

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Attorney General Alan Wilson will hold a news conference to announce the awarding of millions of dollars in grants that will go to help victims of crime in South Carolina.

The news conference will take place on Wednesday, September 27 at 2 p.m. at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Leeds Avenue.

We’re told the grants will go to state and local agencies as well as non-profit groups.

Attorney General Wilson and representatives from the groups receiving funds will talk about how the money will be used and how crime victims are helped.