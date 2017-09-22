Representing SC, Miss South Carolina shares love for Palmetto State

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The reigning Miss South Carolina, Suzi Roberts, just got back from competing in the Miss America Pageant.

The young woman from the South Strand now represents South Carolina for the next year.

“I am so proud of this state and I’m so proud of everything we stand for and everything we represent,” Roberts said.

To say Miss South Carolina loves the Palmetto State seems like an obvious headline but spend a few minutes with Suzi and you’ll see that quickly come through.

“Everyone that was there to support me was waiving the South Carolina flag,” Roberts said. “I get chills just thinking about it.”

After a top 10 finish at Miss America, the young woman from Pawleys Island now continues her responsibilities representing the state.

“I try to impress on young girls and young boys that it’s not about trying to fit into a specific role but trying to fit roles into who you are and being yourself.”

It’s a sash and a crown that she says allow her to serve especially in the life of a child.

(Click here to learn more about Miss South Carolina’s platform)

“Whether that be their education or healthcare. A lot of what I do has to do with legislation or government programs that affect children but I do want to improve the overall well-being of children in everything single area in the state of South Carolina.”

She says one of the things that people don’t realize about being Miss South Carolina is that it’s a full-time job.

They are memories she’ll never forget and skills learned through this process she’ll treasure forever.

“My first time going into a pageant interview I was terrified,” Roberts said.

Not the case anymore for the young woman who says she would have described her. That’s definitely not the case anymore.

After her time as Miss South Carolina, Roberts plans to go back to school to get her law degree from U.S.C.

She won more than $90,000 in scholarships from the Miss America Pageant process. That is just slightly less than the woman who took the crown as Miss America. She said it’s important for young woman to understand that there are quite a few scholarships available and they can tremendously help pay for your schooling.

Click here to follow Miss South Carolina on Facebook

Click here to follow Miss South Carolina on Twitter