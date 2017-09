COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXAN) — A Colorado Springs police officer recently came across a masked culprit clinging to his patrol car.

According to the agency’s Facebook post, the perpetrator was a furry raccoon. The officer was on his way to a crash call when he noticed the raccoon on the hood of his car.

The raccoon even climbed on top of the windshield to get a good look at the officer. Thankfully, the officer was able to pull over and get the new “hitchhiker” to a safe spot.