BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of I-26 in Berkeley County will close for construction.

The closure is expected to take place from October 1 — December 31.

We’re told the lane closures on I-26 Eastbound and Westbound from mile marker 198 to mile marker 196 will begin at 9 p.m. Lanes will be reopened on or before 6 a.m.

One lane on each side of the interstate will always remain open for the traveling public, according to contractors.

