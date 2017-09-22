Mazda 6 recalled; wiring short can knock out power steering

By Published:
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2013, file photo, shows the Mazda logo on a sign at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show, in Pittsburgh. Mazda says it is recalling 4.9 million older vehicles worldwide, including 1.36 million in the U.S., because ignition switches could overheat and catch fire. The U.S. recall covers the 1990-1996 323 and Protégé, the 1993-1998 626, the 1993-1995 929, the 1993-1997 MX-6, the 1989 to 1998 MPV and the 1992-1993 MX-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Mazda is recalling more than 60,000 midsize cars in the U.S. and Canada because a wiring problem can knock out power-assisted steering and the passenger air bag.

The recall covers Mazda 6 sedans from 2015 and 2016. The company says in documents posted by the U.S. government that wires under the front passenger seat can rub against welding debris, causing them to short. A loss of power-assisted steering can increase the risk of a crash, although none have been reported.

Owners should see multiple warning lights if the problem happens.

Dealers will inspect the cars and install insulating tape or a protective pad to shield the wires. The recall is expected to start on Sept. 29.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s