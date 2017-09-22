Man wanted on numerous drug & traffic charges, featured on Monday’s Most Wanted in custody

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Berkeley County man featured on News 2’s Monday’s Most Wanted is now in police custody.

Matthias Arthell Parker was arrested near College Park Road at I-26 on Friday, September 22.

When Parker was featured on News 2, Sheriff Duane Lewis told Berkeley County Bureau Chief Raymond Owens that he was wanted for numerous drug and traffic charges. He was also involved in a high-speed chase with authorities.

He’s facing charges of:

Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $2,000 or less

Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI – 3rd or sub. offense

Evading arrest

Manufacture, distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st offense

Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death – 1st offense

Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender

Parker is currently at the Hill Finklea Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.