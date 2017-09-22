Lane closures scheduled for Rivers Avenue for improvement project

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Nighttime lane closures are scheduled for the Rivers Avenue Turn Lanes at Ashley Phosphate Road Improvements Project, according to the Charleston County Government.

We’re told sections of the northbound and southbound inside lanes of Rivers Avenue will be closed between Ashley Phosphate Road and Max Baker Boulevard on Sunday, September 24. The closure is expected to last one night.

At no time will the entire roadway be blocked to traffic, officials say.

The Rivers Avenue at Ashley Phosphate Road Turn Lane Improvements Project adds approximately 900’ in length to the two left-turn lanes on northbound Rivers Avenue that turns onto Ashley Phosphate Road. It also modifies the Rivers Avenue median crossing at Dunlap Street and constructs a new median crossing approximately 600’ south of Dunlap.

