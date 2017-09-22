Illegally parked vehicles during street sweeping in Cannonborough-Elliottborough to be towed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Following the success of the street sweeping towing program in Harleston Village and Radcliffeborough, Cannonborough-Elliottborough is the latest neighborhood to request to join the program, according to City of Charleston officials.

Vehicles parked illegally during street sweeping periods Tuesday, September 26 and Wednesday, September 27 will be towed.

“We hope that, as it has in other neighborhoods, the implementation of this program in Cannonborough-Elliottborough will improve the efficiency of the street sweeping services provided. Our goal leading up to this program launch is to continue raising awareness in order to, hopefully, avoid towing any vehicles,”

the City of Charleston Business and Neighborhood Services Manager Su Griffin said,

Street sweeping in Cannonborough-Elliottborough is completed the fourth Tuesday and Wednesday of every month between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

During the scheduled street sweeping periods, on-street parking is restricted to enable crews to effectively sweep the streets to improve drainage and maintain a clean neighborhood.

Notice regarding towing enforcement and the street sweeping schedule is displayed on the area’s street pole signage. Get more information and sign up for email reminders at bit.ly/chsstreetsweep.