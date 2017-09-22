Goodwill to offer manufacturing training program to help Vets find jobs

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2010, file photo, production team member Darryl Ashley installs an inner dash silencer in a Camry on the assembly line at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in Georgetown, Ky. Toyota said Monday, April 10, 2017, it is investing $1.3 billion to retool its sprawling Georgetown factory, where the company's flagship Camry sedans are built. No new factory jobs are being added, but Toyota says the upgrades amount to the biggest single investment ever at one of its existing plants in the United States. (AP Photo/James Crisp, File)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)  – As more manufacturing jobs move into the Lowcountry, Palmetto Goodwill is launching a 10-day training program designed to place local veterans into entry-level positions with opportunities for growth and long-term career advancement.

Funded by a Boeing grant, the Veterans for Manufacturing program is a partnership between Goodwill, Palmetto Warrior Connection (PWC) and Palmetto Training, Inc.

“Veterans are an important part of our mission and our community and we are constantly looking for ways to help them reach their full potential,” said Jermaine Husser, Palmetto Goodwill VP of Mission Enterprise. “We’re grateful to Boeing for providing the funding for this program and are excited to help fill important new jobs in our community while serving those who have served our great county.”

The program provides participants with hands-on training, employment readiness and job placement services:

  • Hands-On Training. Each candidate will complete a series of trainings with Palmetto Training Inc. and Goodwill including CNC machining codes, OSHA safety, forklift certification, industrial math, precision inspection and measuring tools.
  • Job Readiness Course. Succeeding in the workplace requires more than experience and training. Employers are looking for people who have the “soft skills” that lead to success. Palmetto Goodwill’s Soft Skills for Workplace Success course provides the tools candidates need to get, keep and excel in their jobs including time management, conflict resolution, workplace demeanor and professionalism.
  • Job Placements. Following the program, Goodwill will work with candidates one-on-one to identify and prepare them for entry-level positions including but not limited to
    CNC Machine Operation and Machine Tool Inspection.

*Average starting pay in the manufacturing industry is $14-18 per hour with the potential to earn $20-28 per hour with experience.

There are a limited number of spots available and applications will be accepted through Oct. 3. The program will run Oct. 23- Nov. 3. Those interested in applying should visit palmettogoodwill.org/vets.

