Georgetown High School student charged after threatening to ‘shoot up school’

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) – The Georgetown Police Department says a 15-year-old student was taken into police custody Thursday after threats were made to the school.

The department says the investigation was launched after they received information that a student threatened to “shoot up the school” Thursday morning.

The information from administrators was eventually traced back to a 15-year-old Georgetown High School student who has been charged with disturbing schools.

The school district has taken administrative action against the student as well, according to police.

No imminent threat was detected at the school, according to police, so classes were held normally on Thursday. When investigators searched the student’s home, they did not find any weapons.

The student’s name will not be released because they are under the age of 18.

