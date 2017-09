COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident in Colleton County.

Details are limited, but according to a tweet from the Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the accident on I-95 northbound at the 55 mile-maker involves two tractor trailers “with extended extrication.”

A medical flight is on standby for a person who’s trapped.

Delays are expected.